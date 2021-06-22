It had been a long time since I tasted Malibu. It was pretty much as I recalled it from when I’d drank it in college: syrupy, perfumey, not-for-me-y. It’s impossible to drink it without thinking of the beach. For me, it called to mind a bottle of expired sunscreen that failed us on our honeymoon, leaving us crimson and blistered, but clearly, your mileage may vary — after all, Malibu sells 3.8 million cases a year. But I must not be alone in my desire for something a little more rum, a little less Yankee Candle, because there are distillers out there making delicious alternatives. That there aren’t scores more may have to do with a fact I recently discovered: Coconut — fragrant, Tom Hanks-saving coconut — is a distiller’s nightmare.