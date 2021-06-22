In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, or using a hand mixer and a large bowl, combine the coconut oil, sugar, cardamom, Aleppo pepper, black pepper and cloves and beat on medium-low speed, until smooth, about 3 minutes. Using a flexible spatula, scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl, add the vanilla and almond extracts and mix on medium-low speed until combined. Add the gluten-free flour and mix on low speed until almost incorporated, then add the almond flour and mix on medium speed until just combined. Using a flexible spatula, scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl to make sure no pockets of flour remain. The dough will be crumbly.