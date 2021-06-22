Cocktails are a rare high-margin item for restaurants and bars: Unlike food items, liquor is shelf stable, so there’s little chance of spoilage if they order too much or sales are low. That income source was a crutch for restaurants during the pandemic — and remains one, as the industry struggles to recoup losses and adjust to the new normal, which often means higher labor and supply costs and uncertain revenue. Many say takeout, including drinks, will remain a bigger part of their post-pandemic business now that customers have gotten used to the convenience of picking up dinner or ordering through myriad apps.