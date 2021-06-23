Every Wednesday at noon, Food section staff members and guests answer your cooking questions. You can submit a question in advance in the box below. Just remember to return when we’re live, or read the transcript after the chat ends.

G. Daniela Galarza writes: “Fried potatoes are one of mankind’s greatest inventions, but deep-frying at home can be as fussy and fretful as clipping a frantic cat’s claws.” Who hasn’t been splattered with a bit of hot oil and discouraged by the resulting messy stove?

Galarza experimented by making the air-fryer fries, pictured above. For that recipe, click here. (She’s tucked an oven-fry recipe in there as well.) It’s not as messy, but it’s not her favorite method for making fries. For that, check out her Cold-Fried French Fries recipes, pictured below, and featured in her Eat Voraciously newsletter.

We’ve experimented with lots of other kinds of fries, such as Sumac Sweet Potato Fries and Smoked Paprika Oven Fries.

Now, we want to hear about your favorite way to make fries and how you like to season and top them. Got questions? We’ll try to answer them because who doesn’t love crispy potatoes?

