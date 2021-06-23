Galarza experimented by making the air-fryer fries, pictured above. For that recipe, click here. (She’s tucked an oven-fry recipe in there as well.) It’s not as messy, but it’s not her favorite method for making fries. For that, check out her Cold-Fried French Fries recipes, pictured below, and featured in her Eat Voraciously newsletter.
We’ve experimented with lots of other kinds of fries, such as Sumac Sweet Potato Fries and Smoked Paprika Oven Fries.
Now, we want to hear about your favorite way to make fries and how you like to season and top them. Got questions? We’ll try to answer them because who doesn’t love crispy potatoes?
Want more recipes and tips from the food team? Check out our past chats or sign up for Voraciously’s Essential Cookbooks Newsletter.