Cold Tahini Noodles With Vegetables, pictured above. One of the best things about this recipe is how adaptable it is with the veggies you have on hand. All you need to do is boil your noodles, make a sauce, throw in the veg you want and mix together. Best of all, you won’t produce too many dirty dishes, and you can make a large batch to have lunch on later days, because it’s designed to taste good cold.