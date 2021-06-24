The beach. With neither the pyrotechnic spectacle of barbecue nor the twee romance of picnic baskets, throngs cavort here, on summer’s highest altar, lugging clunky coolers and discreet backpacks or grocery bags filled with nibbles that are the culinary counterpart of swimwear (spiced with playful hedonism) or beach reading (embracing the cheat-day thrill of hollow pursuits).

We were curious about the packed lunches and sometimes-illicit indulgences Americans bring to the beach. So, on a recent Saturday along the shore of this Southern California vacation spot, we asked sun-soaked crews of thalassophiles (look it up, beach bums!) to show us their every snacky and sundry delight.

What we discovered — besides can after can of hard seltzer and sack after sack of 18-pack assortments of Cheetos, Doritos, Fritos, Funyuns, Lays and Ruffles — was a microcosm of America in all its crass, cosmopolitan, contradictory complexity. This was a grown-up survey of grade-school lunchboxes, and its overwhelming-if-unscientific conclusion was that we are a nation of kids at heart who all know deeply and truly that Capri Sun does God’s work.

We caught Amy Medorio finishing a Minions ice cream while her cousin Kathalee enjoyed mango, both bought from a vendor roaming the crowds. Amy’s mother, Norma, a housekeeper and landscaper, drove the family eight hours from Tucson, for their first pandemic vacation. Norma spoke with the vendor in Spanish about how grueling work is in the pandemic. “I bought these as an act of solidarity,” she said. “How hard is it to sell ice cream at the beach? He told me: ‘It’s hard.’ ”

“When I was a kid, we didn’t have things like Oreos or Cheetos or Capri Suns,” said Kevin Hill, the patriarch of a family that came from Fort Worth. “We had ham-and-cheese sandwiches on Wonder Bread. Or chili dogs made at home and wrapped in foil. And, of course, Lays.” His trove of Lunchables and s’mores-flavored Oreos was an almost-Warholian celebration of lunchbox Americana. His own P3 Protein Pack — cubes of applewood-smoked turkey breast, marbled Colby and Monterey Jack cheese, and almonds — is the official protein snack of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. And Kevin had already wrestled with a familiar foe, as evidenced by the remaining wrapper of his chicken McGriddles sandwich. “I try to lead by example on eating right,” he said, “but, you know, I’m human — especially on vacation.”

Jason Lin, an electronic medical records tech support specialist from Buena Park, Calif., had an assortment of Korean treats packed by his wife, Liz, who is Korean, for him and their children, Lily and Moses: ojingeo ttangkong (cuttlefish peanut balls), jwipo (seasoned filefish jerky), custard-filled cupcakes called “custard” even in Korean (“keoseutadeu”!), and a plastic container of diced chamoe (a crunchy, lightly sweet Korean melon). But they were largely untouched (it was still early, Mom!). Lily prefers yogurt. “I like granola,” said Moses, whose lips betrayed that he had just finished a red-white-and-blue ice pop.

Maria Barajas woke up at 5 a.m. to make tortas for herself, her husband, Carlos, and their daughters Arlene, Evelyn and Kimberly. The simple sandwiches — steak, garlic, jalapeño, lettuce, tomato, avocado, fresh onion, mayo — use the same recipe her own mother would make for her childhood picnics in Guanajuato, Mexico. “It’s something that I’ve always had since I was little,” said Kimberly, who, at 17, is the oldest daughter. She paired the culinary heirloom with red Gatorade.

Veronica Price, Randy Jones and Linh Hang are all in their early 30s but have decided to be lifelong friends. “We’re going to be like the ‘Golden Girls,’ ” Hang said. Price clarified: “Except we’ll all be Blanche.” They quaffed hard seltzers and bourbon straight from the bottle even though, Price said, “we’re more tequila people.” Their only snack was a small bag of spicy lime Cheetos. Asked if they had any fruit, Price took a hit of a vape pen and blew an aromatic cloud in a reporter’s face, explaining: “That’s watermelon.”

For Christian Klein’s (top, right) first date with his girlfriend, Imke Hart (top, center), he built her a charcuterie plate. So for her 24th birthday beach party, he brought a plate of brie, grapes, mixed nuts and heart-shaped crackers he found at the supermarket. Hart brought a pitcher of “jungle juice,” a homemade mix of Grey Goose vodka, Malibu rum and orange-mango lemonade. “This is a party,” she said, “so this is what we serve at a party.”

The main thing to know about Bryce Freeman’s 13th birthday is that it was “bussin’ bussin’ ” — probably the bussin’-est birthday ever. Facts. She served corn dogs and fries on a spread that could’ve easily been the scene of a five-star cabana. “It makes me feel more adultish,” she said. “I can dress up, but I can be goofy. This matches my energy.” Cherry punch was served in champagne flutes, which was also a bussin’ move. Before every bite of her corn dog, Freeman reapplied a bussin’ dollop of ketchup. “You learn a few things as you grow up,” she explained.

Fiancees Renae Fuller and Jerry Stangline were visiting from Birmingham, Ala., where West Coast fast-food mainstays don’t exist. So they grabbed some novel-to-them Jack in the Box, having already tried Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles earlier. “It was pretty good,” said Fuller, still sipping her orange Fanta. Then Stangline piped up with California blasphemy about earlier escapades: “We had In-N-Out [Burger], but it wasn’t that good.”

To keep Berkeley (pronounced “Barclay”), a miniature Australian labradoodle, under control at the beach, owners Aly DiRocco and Dean Fisher, who are engaged, packed his usual (a chicken-and-rice blend of NutriSource Performance dry kibble) but also treats of air-dried lamb jerky imported from New Zealand. The humans among them, including Aly’s father, John, and his wife, Maria Rutan, mostly stayed hydrated with rosé, orange and sparkling wines. Because it was the last day of the parents’ visit from Connecticut, Rutan turned leftover breakfast eggs into an egg salad packed with lettuce wraps and pita crackers.

“I used to live in London,” said Charmaine Freidman, whose plan this day was to attend 7:30 a.m. Mass at St. Monica, one of the largest parishes in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. “I’m a city girl. But this is what we pay for,” she added, casting her hand and any stress toward the ocean’s horizon. What’s a city girl’s beach nosh? Just a pistachio affogato. “I work in accounting,” she explained. “This is my cheat day.”