Make the salad: If using uncooked chicken, place it between two pieces of plastic wrap and pound it to an even 3/4-inch thickness. Transfer to a deep skillet and add enough water to cover the chicken by about 1 inch. Set the skillet over medium-high heat until the water comes to a gentle boil, then reduce the heat to its lowest level, cover and simmer until the chicken is just cooked through, with an internal temperature of 165 degrees, 5 to 7 minutes. Let cool slightly, then using your fingers or two forks, shred the chicken and season with salt and pepper. Use immediately or refrigerate until needed.