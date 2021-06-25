Pinot noir lovers could spend their lives, and livers, exploring the appellations of Burgundy’s Côte d’Or, from the flowery bouquet of Chambolle-Musigny to the power of Pommard and the velvet of Volnay. Oregon’s Willamette Valley offers a geologic study of pinot noir that can trace the origins of the wine in your glass to ancient collisions of Earth’s tectonic plates and floods caused by melting glaciers. Fans of this grape should also explore wines from New Zealand’s Central Otago, Australia’s Tasmania and Argentina’s Patagonia. In California, Santa Barbara County’s Sta. Rita Hills and Santa Maria Valley, the Santa Lucia Highlands, Santa Cruz Mountains and the western Sonoma Coast region excel at pinot noir. There are a lot of saints in the California church of pinot noir.