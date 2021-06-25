Another critical aspect to consider is when you want to add garlic flavor and how long after it will be consumed. When making pasta sauce, minced garlic is added toward the beginning of the process to build flavors. Let’s say your pot has already been simmering away for an hour or more, the consistency is just right and after giving it a taste you decide you want more garlic flavor. Adding fresh garlic at this stage would be a misstep as the time it would take to mellow the pungency of the raw garlic would mean having to do some maneuvering to get the texture of the sauce to remain the same. Instead, a few sprinkles of dried garlic will accomplish the trick in almost no time. And in cases where the garlic is kept raw, like salad dressings or dips, the flavor intensity grows over time. So what one day might be perfectly balanced could easily become overpowering the next.