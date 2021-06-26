Smacked Cucumber in Garlicky Sauce (Suan Ni Pai Huan Gua). A sauce including garlic, soy sauce, Chinkiang (black) vinegar and Sichuan pepper electrify the otherwise mellow cucumber. The recipe is from Fuchsia Dunlop’s “Every Grain of Rice,” one of the entries in our free Essential Cookbooks newsletter. Why smack (or smash) your cucumbers? As food writer and recipe developer Ali Slagle explains, “With a few whacks of a cleaver, skillet, rolling pin or some other heavy device, the cucumber is broken up into irregular pieces. Some spots stay firm, while others give and soften. In those irregular crags, dressing can nestle.” See Smacked Cucumber Salad for a slightly different version.
Chicken Yakitori With Smashed Cucumber Salad. This is an all-in-one dinner from our Meal Plan of Action newsletter, though of course you can double the cucumber salad to enjoy on its own or with another main.
Cucumber Salad Mimosa. You’ll find a mix of creamy, crunchy textures and richness tempered by pops of onion and herbs in this elegant dish from Ellie Krieger.
Thai-Style Marinated Tomatoes and Cucumbers. If you happen to be flush with mini cukes, go for this combination of sweet, sour, salty and pungent flavors. It lasts a few days in the fridge, so don’t hesitate to scale up.
Koshimbir With Tadka (Indian Salad). The selection of vegetables is flexible, meaning you can increase the amount of cucumber as much as you please.
Melon and Cucumber Salad. It’s fun to mix and match summer produce, and this recipe pairs cucumbers with cantaloupe.
Sweet and Sour Cucumber Salad. Serve this easy dish with your choice of grilled protein.
Everything Salmon With Cucumber and Red Onion Salad. With or without the everything-spice salmon, you’ll appreciate the salad tossed in a dressing that is inspired by other elements of a bagel sandwich, including cream cheese, dill and capers.
