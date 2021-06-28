No one with the police, the prosecutor’s office or the family has released information about what might have led to the incident on the railroad tracks, though court and public documents show that Ari Gejdenson and his wife and business partner, Stacy, may have been facing more problems than the ones that surfaced in a 2018 investigation by The Washington Post. Three years ago, numerous women who worked for the couple’s Mindful Restaurant Group alleged that a former manager had sexually harassed them for years, allegations that the women said often fell on deaf ears with the owners.