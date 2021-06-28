To be honest, I had looked right past the jerk pork on every visit to Caribbean Plate, save for my last one. It was only in flipping through the pages of Willinsky’s book that I realized O’Savio was doing something rare among Jamaican chefs and restaurateurs: He was honoring tradition with his pork dish. I had to try it before deadline, even if I couldn’t ask photographer Deb Lindsey to make a second trip to the restaurant to take a beauty shot of the dish. It doesn’t really matter: There’s nothing particularly pretty about the jerk pork. It’s basically a pile of shoulder meat, cut into pieces the size of new potatoes, and slathered with a dark, shimmering paste that all but serves a caution sign to those who fear the burn.