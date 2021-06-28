One way to harness the power of zest is by blooming it in a fat. As recipe developer Ali Slagle writes in this recipe for Lemon-Butter Parmesan Pasta, “when the zest of just one lemon sits in a skillet of melted butter, its oils release and permeate through the fat. The butter is now lemony without introducing the pucker of lemon’s juice. When we take a bite of something draped in this now-infused butter, the flavor lingers on our tongue longer that it would in its un-bloomed state.”