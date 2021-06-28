Try to work the dough rather than letting it work you. “If you have a good piece of the dough, you don’t need to move your body around,” says St. Jean, who has seen people twist themselves and their pins at all angles. Roll the pin away from your body, from the center out, advises Broussard. Don’t do more than two rolls without flipping and turning the dough. Doing so not only keeps the dough from sticking to the surface, but also makes it easy to monitor. You can see whether you need to dust a little more flour or even out the thickness in particular spots.