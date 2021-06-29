Summer corn scraped from the cob adds a delightful freshness here, but you can use frozen or canned as well. He tosses in multicolor cherry tomatoes and red or orange bell peppers, so the dish is full of bright colors. Minced jalapeños give the vegetables heat and lemon juice and zest add zing. Then, right at the end, he stirs in fresh spinach and parsley to wilt and fresh garlic for a little additional bite.