For a successful group dinner, you may need quite a few pots and pans — and a strategy. What needs to be cooked last? What can you make ahead? What can be served cold or at room temperature? The best group recipes (and the ones below) are ones where everything is ready to be served hot, together.

If you’re one person cooking for 10, it’s always nice to get your roommates/family in on the prep. Chopping seven onions alone takes a lot of time and a lot of tears. Shredding chicken is fun for a while until your arm starts to hurt. A lot of this prep can be done hours before dinner, so if your housemates are around the night before, morning of or even just an hour before mealtime, put them to work prepping and chopping ingredients.

Know your audience! If you have a mix of vegetarians and meat eaters, there are plenty of dishes that are easily adaptable for both (see the pizza and the chili verde recipes below). It’s also nice to have an easy to cook/reheat vegetarian option handy.