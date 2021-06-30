Whole-wheat flour was an obvious nutritional improvement over all-purpose, but my motivation was twofold. Zucchini is notoriously watery and whole-wheat flour thirsty, so I figured pairing these two ingredients would be a nice symbiotic relationship. And it was, to an extent. After three tests, I was still ending up with somewhat soggy loaves. Part of that was because I was already adding more liquid in the form of a pureed clementine and honey to the recipe. Both ingredients help mellow out some of whole wheat’s more bitter undertones and tenderize the loaf, as well. Then when honey alone wasn’t quite sweet enough, I pureed a small amount of soaked raisins along with the clementine for another boost of natural sugar (more honey would make the loaf prone to burning). That change made the crumb even more satisfyingly tender, yet the soggy center remained.