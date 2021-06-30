Read on for excellent summertime entertaining recipes! We’re starting with dessert recipes, since making that first and in advance can make things a lot easier on the day of. Looking for more options? Search using our Recipe Finder!
Desserts
Wild Blueberry Pie. Blueberry pie traditionally has a flaky crust, but this one boasts a shortbread version for a different, and tasty, twist.
Flag Cheesecake Bars. Easy, classic, festive — done! As seen here, these bars are pictured with the D.C. flag, but you can, of course, whip out blueberries in addition to the raspberries, and decorate them like our nation’s flag.
Buttermilk Sheet Cake With Peaches and Blueberries. This ultrasimple sheet cake is sure to be a hit with fresh, juicy summer peaches and blueberries.
Starters
Fire-Roasted Salsa. Chips and salsa are a classic starter, so up the ante by grilling its components!
Classic Grilled Oysters. Buttery, delicious, technically bite-size, this classic dish will be an excellent way to start the party and warm up the grill.
Extra-Crispy Fried Okra. When we say “extra-crispy,” we mean it! These shatteringly crisp bites are sure to be a hit.
Grilled Mains
Southeast Asian Grilled Pork. Once you marinate the pork in a sweet-and-spicy mix, it’ll cook up quickly on the grill. You can serve them on the skewers or alongside all the fixings for cooling summer rolls.
Grilled Oyster Mushroom Kebabs With Parsley-Spinach Puree. Looking for a vegetarian showstopper? Look no further! Oyster mushrooms have a meaty texture, so these will be a hearty and tasty main.
Lemon and Herb Chicken. This may just be the grilled chicken to end all grilled chickens! Spatchcocking the bird lets it cook faster and avoids overcooked meat.
Sides
Sunflower Ranch Dressing. If you’ve got crunchy garden vegetables that need a dipping sauce, enter this sunflower-based ranch dressing, with all the flavor you love from original ranch, but without the dairy.
Red Cabbage and Fennel Slaw With Sunflower Seeds. Crisp, aromatic and colorful, this slaw will become a fast-favorite. This comes together without mayonnaise, for all the mayo haters out there.
Mustard and Dill Potato Salad. Can you really have an outdoor soiree without potato salad? Mustard and heaps of fresh dill make this one a winner.
Drinks
Watermelon-Basil Agua Fresca. Cooling, refreshing and alcohol-free so kids and adults alike can enjoy while staying hydrated on what will undoubtedly be a warm day.
Rosemary Lemonade. Sometimes lemonade is too sweet or too tart, but the addition of rosemary here gives it an herbal twist to round out the flavors.
White Sangria With Peaches and Raspberries. Summertime sangria? Yes, please!
