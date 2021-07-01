Make the aioli: In a medium bowl, whisk together the egg yolks, mustard and garlic. Whisking constantly, add the grapeseed oil, one drop at a time, until the mixture thickens. Unfortunately, you cannot speed this up or your aioli will break so take your time, whisking all the while (see NOTE). It will take about 4 minutes. Once the mixture becomes thick, start adding more oil, including the olive oil, in a steady stream, whisking constantly to incorporate. Add the lemon juice in 1-teaspoon increments, whisking constantly. The aioli will be pale yellow and thick. Season to taste with salt and pepper and transfer to a small serving bowl. (If you’re making the aioli more than 1 hour in advance, cover and refrigerate it until ready to serve.)