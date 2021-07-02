Green zucchini. This is the standard-bearer when it comes to summer squash. Its neutral flavor profile makes it a chameleon that can fit itself into almost any dish, acting as a canvas for other flavors. If you have some in your garden, you probably are already aware that they can grow to be very (VERY!) large. According to Guinness World Records, the longest zucchini clocked in at a whopping 8 feet 3.3 inches! That’s a whole lot of zucchini bread.