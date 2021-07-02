Erales’s publicist declined to comment, and referred The Post to statements the chef made to the Austin American-Statesman. Erales provided more details to the newspaper about what led to his firing, telling the Statesman that he had a sexual relationship with a woman on his kitchen staff during the summer of 2020. After he returned from filming “Top Chef” in November, he said, he cut her hours based on her performance. He also admitted to communicating with her in an “unprofessional manner.”