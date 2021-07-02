I reached out to de Zarobe to explore his argument. While he took specific aim at wine critics, his rant seemed to include winemakers and consumers as well. And I wanted to take issue with him on the role of the critic, for while I have for years pointed out when wines I recommend are sustainable, organic or biodynamic, I don’t rate those wines exclusively. My goal is to point readers to wines that offer both high quality and value for their price. The rest is additional information that may or may not influence someone’s choice in wine.