Fresh Summer Peach Salad, above. Ooh, look at this beauty! The farmers market peaches are rolling in, and putting them in a salad with mango, watermelon, heaps of herbs and more is a pro move. It’s sweet, spicy, savory, salty, tart and bright.
Peach and Tarragon Salad. Let’s throw one more peach option into the mix. This slightly more streamlined dish, which includes green grapes and chile peppers, is a great pairing with grilled meat.
Couscous With Lemon, Herbs + Feta. This side could easily double as a meatless main, especially if you add some chickpeas or other beans.
Sweet-Tart Slaw With Fig Dressing. All right, I threw in a slaw, so sue me! Not many folks will expect this refreshing version, which takes advantage of the natural sweetness of figs and honey in the dressing. Red cabbage and red onion offer balance with a savory edge.
Orange Salad With Black Olives. You only need a handful of ingredients for this lively citrus salad. It has to chill for at least an hour, so you won’t be stuck preparing until the second you’re walking out the door.
Chickpea Salad With Red Pepper, Cucumber and Mint. This, too, would be a satisfying dish for the vegetarians to lean on, especially with a few other sides.
Charred Shishito Peppers. If you’re the host who is grilling, this would be a very low-lift side to make before or after the other food. If you’re an attendee who also happens to own a grill, know that these peppers can be made up to five days in advance.
Green Onion and Herb Salad. You can make the dressing and salad in advance, just combine them right before serving.
