Grill the sweet potatoes: Build a charcoal or wood fire in your grill, let it burn down to glowing coals and rake them into an even layer. Fan them with a folded newspaper to dislodge any loose ash, then lay the sweet potatoes directly on the coals. Cook, turning every 5 minutes, until the flesh is tender when pierced with a skewer, 20 to 30 minutes or longer, depending on the potatoes’ thickness. The skin will char long before the potatoes are tender. (Alternatively, you can grill the potatoes over medium-high heat for about the same amount of time, or over indirect heat for about twice as long, adding hardwood chunks to the coals or a smoker box if using a gas grill.)