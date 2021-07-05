José Andrés’s Gazpacho, pictured above. What’s more classic on a hot day than cold gazpacho? This tart, tomato-y original from José Andrés just needs a blender. If you’re not in the mood for tomato, try this Almond Gazpacho With Cherries and Flowers.
Italian Chopped Salad. A big pile of greens can really hit the spot on a hot day, especially with a tangy, herby dressing and plenty of mix-ins. This recipe uses premade croutons, though you could make your own if you’re okay with turning the oven on. Looking for some extra protein? Try a Mediterranean Chopped Salad Bowl With Tuna or Nancy’s Chopped Salad.
Wasabi Avocado and Crab on Crispy Rice Cakes. Think California roll vibes with rice, avocado and crab, but skip cooking the rice by using crispy rice cakes instead. Channel the same vibes in sandwich form by making Avocado-Crab Rolls.
Speedy Homemade Hummus. Sometimes the answer to a hot day is just to eat cold, crunchy veggies with a hearty dip. All you need is five minutes to whip this hummus together. Want a different dip? Try making Sunflower Ranch Dressing or Le Grand Aioli (the aioli is often served with cooked potatoes and green beans, but you can forgo and eat with raw veggies instead).
Curried Chickpea Salad Sandwich. The humble sandwich to the rescue! This one uses spiced chickpeas, but you could also have a Dill Ham Salad Sandwich, a Spicy, Smoky Turkey Sandwich, Double Mango Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich (using precooked chicken), or Classic Egg Salad. You could make a double batch of several of these to have on hand for leftovers.
5 recipes for sandwiches, salads and other summer favorites that require minimal cooking for maximum enjoyment
Tomato Salad With Yogurt and Pita Chips. You could make your own pita chips, but thankfully you don’t have to. Try these other no-cook tomato salads as well, served up with a slice of crusty bread: Thai-Style Marinated Tomatoes and Cucumbers and Bloody Mary Tomato Salad. You can also consider adding a cucumber salad into the mix; we have a variety in our Recipe Finder.
Watermelon With Herbed Goat Cheese Whip. Need a snack that will cool you down? Whip goat cheese with herbs and serve with cubes of cooling watermelon.
Cacao Chia Pudding. Here’s to hoping you have ice cream or sorbet in your freezer, but you can also make a creamy, protein-packed, chocolate pudding from chia seeds to satisfy your sweet tooth. Not feeling chocolate? Make Berry Cloud Chia Pudding instead.
