Make the mushrooms: In a large, heavy skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the mushrooms to the pan, stir well and then spread them out into an even layer as best you can. Cook, stirring every minute or so, until the mushrooms begin to release steam and water, and then turn golden and begin to shrink to more or less a single layer, about 5 minutes. Raise the heat to high and continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms are a deep golden brown, 5 to 7 minutes more. Stir in the salt and cook for 2 more minutes.