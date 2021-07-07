If you recall, ‘Wichcraft was among the first chef-driven fast casuals to hit the market. Colicchio debuted his sandwich shop in 2003, well before David Chang opened Fuku, before José Andrés introduced Beefsteak and even before the industry used the term “fast casual” with any regularity. As a pioneer in the market, Colicchio enjoyed a rush of instant success, with lines snaking out the door at ’Wichcraft. He also experienced the growing pains of fast casuals. Between the coronavirus pandemic and a naive exuberance for expansion in its early years, ’Wichcraft is now down to a single location, but with plans to grow again.