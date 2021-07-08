I hear you. The chicken can be steamed, poached or grilled, too. (When it’s steamed or poached, it reminds Erway of a similar Taiwanese dish her mother used to make.) You could quickly sear a couple of boneless, skinless chicken breasts, or even make this with rotisserie chicken. But, Erway suggests, do yourself a favor and save whatever chicken drippings you come across. “I found that if you use the chicken juices from cooking anything, and you add it to your sauce, it gives it a lot of interesting depth,” Erway says. “It’s a scene stealer.”