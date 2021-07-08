Serve them with fresh, crunchy veggies, crackers or chips. Scroll on for some tasty recipes, or head to our Recipe Finder and search for “dips” to discover more. If you’re already dreaming of cooler days, fall sports and hot, cheesy dips, we’ve go those, too.
Speedy Homemade Hummus, pictured above. Ah, hummus, the MVP of dips, the simplest and possibly easiest to adapt to your taste. This one takes 5 minutes and is super creamy.
Pumpkin Seed Salsa. Toasted pumpkin seeds make this salsa creamy. Smoky, spicy chiles add the heat.
Dill and Mint Yogurt Dip. Think sour cream and onion dip, but with fresh, bright herbs instead!
Roasted Red Pepper and Hazelnut Dip. Get a jar of roasted red bell pepper and you’re halfway there on this tasty dip. If you want something similar, but with almonds, try this Romesco Sauce.
White Bean Dip With Lemony Pesto and Crudites. Step 1: Make a bright, lemony pesto. Step 2: Make a simple bean dip. Step 3: Dig in!
