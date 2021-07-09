It hasn’t been an easy journey. Confusion persists over definitions, especially in the United States, where the government defines an organic wine as one without added sulfites. That’s why we have the “made with organic grapes” designation. Several states and private third-party organizations offer sustainable certifications with similar but differing requirements, and these focus mostly on the vineyard, not the winery. European and other national certifications can differ slightly, especially regarding sulfites. Biodynamics, even with its mystical aspects, may be the most precisely defined. Many wineries may follow eco-friendly practices without going through the expense and effort of getting certified. So there’s the prospect of greenwashing — wineries making claims on their labels that consumers have no way to verify. A third-party certification offers some accountability and transparency. Without it, we have to take the winery’s word for it.