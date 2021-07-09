Peaches. These are what I consider the standard-bearer when it comes to stone fruit in the U. S. — there’s nothing better than biting into a ripe peach and letting the juice drip down your chin on a warm, sunny day. The fruit is generally known for its balance of tart acidity and sweetness and is either a deep golden yellow or creamy white. Yellow peaches tend to have higher acidity; white peaches are milder and often slightly sweeter, but they’re generally not recommended for cooking as they can get mushy and fall apart. There are also flat versions of the fruit called donut or Saturn peaches. Because of their size, they are usually best for eating out of hand as they would take more effort to prepare compared to traditional round peaches. When it comes to taste, donut peaches are also typically sweeter and milder than round ones.