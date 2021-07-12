Below, you’ll find salads full of textures, temperatures, varied ingredients, proteins and veggies that come together to make an ideal main course.
Grilled Salmon Caesar Salad With Asparagus and Charred Lemons, pictured above. This hearty union of salmon, romaine, asparagus and lemon — all grilled — and bound together with a thick homemade Caesar dressing is truly a thing of beauty. Plus, you can show off your grilling skills.
Naem Khao (Lao Crispy Rice Salad). Crispy, crunchy rice, savory and fragrant pork and fresh lettuces make up this Lao salad that smells as good as it tastes.
Nancy’s Chopped Salad. This salad from California chef and baker Nancy Silverton has it all: texture from crisp iceberg and radicchio, chickpeas and salami for protein, fresh cherry tomatoes and a red wine vinaigrette to tie it all together.
Chicken Salad With Berries and Lemon-Poppy Seed Dressing. Fresh blueberries, simply cooked chicken and a bright lemony dressing make this simple salad a great lunch or dinner.
Spring Cobb Salad With Scallion Dressing. You’ve had a Cobb salad, but have you had one piled high with a springtime twist? With snap peas, beets, avocado and more, this Cobb is a fun,delicious spin on the original.
Mediterranean Crunch Salad. Crunchy endive makes the base of this simple salad. Crispy chickpeas are the main protein here, and if this isn’t quite the chickpea salad you’re looking for, try Salad With Crispy Spiced Chickpeas and Tahini Dressing.
Summer Noodle Salad With Ginger-Garlic Dressing. The base of a salad doesn’t have to be lettuce, or even a grain! It can be noodles! Try this cooling salad for a hot day.
