Rusciano knows Bonci and his work, but when the time came for him to learn the art of pizza al taglio, he turned to the godfather of the style: Angelo Lezzi, sometimes spelled as Angelo Jezzi in Italian. Actually, Rusciano studied with Gabriele Valdes, who works for Lezzi. They spent hours on video chat, breaking down the process for producing the kind of thick, crusty-but-airy slices that define pizza al taglio. (Incidentally, Rusciano calls it “pizza in teglia,” a term used for whole pies served in different sized baking sheets, which is how he sells his slabs. “Pizza al taglio,” by contrast, translates to “pizza by the slice” in English, but it’s all the same style of pizza.)