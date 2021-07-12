Light. This is the most common variety, dominated by Chinese- or Japanese-produced soy sauces, though depending on where you shop, you may come across Thai, Vietnamese and Korean (ganjang) options. Light “is what we think of as regular soy sauce,” according to Young. You may also see it referred to as thin or superior light. Traditional Chinese soy sauce is all or mostly soy, while Japanese (shoyu) has closer to half soybean, half wheat, which is sweeter (thanks to the wheat starch) and less salty than Chinese varieties. Compared to dark soy sauce, Yan says, light has a paler color, thinner consistency and saltier flavor profile. Light soy sauce is multifunctional, meaning it can be used in many types of situations, including marinades, dipping sauces, stir-fries, braises and steamed dishes (fish, poultry and vegetables). Young says you shouldn’t limit your use of this type to Asian fare, as a little soy sauce can add depth to a wide variety of dishes where you might otherwise season with salt. Think tomato sauce, soups, stews and meatballs or meatloaf. “It blends so magnificently,” you won’t even detect the soy flavor, Young says.