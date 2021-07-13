It’s the second reboot in the 16-year history of the no-calorie beverage, which is supposed to taste more like regular cola than the company’s lighter-sipping Diet Coke. In 2017, Coca-Cola Zero was renamed Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and its formula and packaging revamped, in an apparent effort to further distance the product from traditional diet drinks. That announced change set off a round of hand-wringing. Our colleague Maura Judkis wrote at the time that consumer fears followed the pattern of the five stages of grief, from denial (“tell me it’s not true!”) to acceptance (“I will miss you my friend.”).