You start by cooking the tomatoes. They’ll burst and release their juices, but you don’t want to stir them and make them fall apart just yet. Then, the sausage is added and cooked through, followed by the eggplant and water, which creates a flavorful liquid in which to cook the pasta. Pick a shape, such as campanelle, cavatappi, fusilli or gemelli, that can carry the thick sauce you’re making. Because the pasta cooks in the same vessel as the vegetables, there’s no need to add another hot pot for boiling water.