Mango Lassi, pictured above. This popular Indian beverage blends sweet mango pulp with tangy, cooling yogurt.
Coconut Daiquiri. Coconut rum has a bad reputation, but grab one of spirits columnist M. Carrie Allan’s top picks for this refreshing, balanced daiquiri.
Garden Pimm’s Cup. Cooling cucumber and sweet strawberries combined with herbaceous Pimm’s make this cocktail a must-have this summer, especially while watching a tennis match.
Fresh Lemon Syrup. With bright, fresh, lemony syrup, you can make the best lemonade of your life. And if you grab a few Meyer lemons, you’re halfway to a Meyer Lemon Squeeze.
Verjus Spritz. Verjus is the juice of unripened wine grapes and has a bright fresh flavor that lends itself well to nonalcoholic cocktails. This spritz is a simple way to acquaint yourself with it.
Green Smoothie With Yogurt, Pear and Ginger. If it’s a hot morning or it’s so hot that you lose your appetite, sip on this cooling, naturally sweet smoothie.
Spicy Watermelon Margarita. Make a watermelon margarita. You know you want to. And if you want an alcohol-free watermelon drink, make a Watermelon-Basil Agua Fresca.
More from Voraciously: