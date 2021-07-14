My return to the kitchen has been full of lessons. I surprised myself with my chef-like frugality. Professional cooks are taught early on not to waste a thing. In another life, as food editor at the Milwaukee Journal, I challenged Jacques Pepin to make a three-course meal for four for $20 in my modest home kitchen. He met the ask — bottle of on-sale wine included! — and surprised me even more when he cleaned my countertops with a leftover lemon half, the juice of which had been used for chicken fricassee. The goal: If it’s not spoiled, never throw out an ingredient. During the pandemic, it became almost a game for me to make something delicious from the fewest finds. Staring one night into a fridge with not much more than some celery, an onion and blue cheese, I came up with a last-minute salad that’s pretty much equal parts of each ingredient and delightfully crunchy and sharp. Picture “Buffalo” without the chicken (or the stained fingers).