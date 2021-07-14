“On what scale?” he asked.
“A to F,” I said.
“I’d give it a B-minus.”
In return, I gave him a piece of my mind. Here we were, eating another home-cooked meal — courtesy of Chef Tom — and the person whose opinion means the most to me erases my effort.
“B-MINUS!?” I might have raised my voice.
“Yeah, the chicken needs salt and the carrots are crunchy.”
“But you like crisp carrots! And you can always add salt if you want it.”
“Don’t ask if you don’t want the truth.”
The truth is, I’m cooking more at home these days — and mostly, when I’m not being reviewed, loving it. If there’s been a silver lining for me during the pandemic, it has been the chance to reacquaint myself with my kitchen and larder. While I never stopped reviewing restaurants, a lot of what I consumed during the past 15 months or so involved takeout or delivery. And you know what? Unlike restaurants, with live servers and ambiance in their favor, food served in boxes and bags gets old after awhile. The drill has a name: takeout fatigue, which more than a few civilians can identify with. Look around; restaurants are full again.
Now and then over my long tenure as food critic, a beat where most of my 40 hours a week have found me in restaurants, I’ve attempted to incorporate more home cooking into my life, most recently when I cooked alongside my mom to record favorite childhood memories. Somehow, work inevitably pushed good intentions to the back burner. Spring and fall dining guides, for instance, are the result of eating in scores of restaurants while filing a weekly column, and how are any of them going to happen without eating outside the house?
This moment feels different. One of the biggest takeaways from forced isolation is, as much as I love restaurants, the comfort and satisfaction from making one’s own food and eating it whenever you want versus when Resy or Open Table says you can. I didn’t tackle every ambitious project I’d hoped to when life kept me housebound: Chef Frank Ruta’s epic recipe for his world-class consommé, which he shared with me under the condition I wouldn’t publish it, has yet to be checked off. But the act of simply pulling out cutting boards, turning on the oven and making a meal even a few times a week was master class enough.
My return to the kitchen has been full of lessons. I surprised myself with my chef-like frugality. Professional cooks are taught early on not to waste a thing. In another life, as food editor at the Milwaukee Journal, I challenged Jacques Pepin to make a three-course meal for four for $20 in my modest home kitchen. He met the ask — bottle of on-sale wine included! — and surprised me even more when he cleaned my countertops with a leftover lemon half, the juice of which had been used for chicken fricassee. The goal: If it’s not spoiled, never throw out an ingredient. During the pandemic, it became almost a game for me to make something delicious from the fewest finds. Staring one night into a fridge with not much more than some celery, an onion and blue cheese, I came up with a last-minute salad that’s pretty much equal parts of each ingredient and delightfully crunchy and sharp. Picture “Buffalo” without the chicken (or the stained fingers).
Here and there, restaurant leftovers pitch in to upgrade a home-cooked meal. I stopped buying salad dressing a while ago. These days, I make my own with just red wine vinegar, olive oil, salt and fresh-cracked pepper. Unless, of course, there’s something saucy in a carton of takeout waiting to be used. Pro tip: Leftover gazpacho is a great way to enliven a green salad. (So are the briny liquids in a bottle of olives or cocktail onions. Try a splash the next time you’re out of dressing. I’ve even tossed stray bits of jarred sauerkraut and chopped kimchi into salads, to give them gloss and punch.) Ever find yourself with too much rice from a Chinese or Indian delivery? I freeze any extra, right in its carton, and pull it out when I need a bed for pork chops or chicken legs. A minute or so in the microwave oven, and voila! No-fuss steamed rice. Extra injera from an Ethiopian restaurant has been repurposed as quick hors d’oeuvres. Just slice a scroll into squares, crisp them in a lightly oiled skillet and spread each bite with a favorite dip. Pita chips pale in comparison.
My job surrounds me with frequently fancy food. Meals I make myself are a respite from the complex, the opposite of upscale, sometimes just a baked sweet potato split and plied with cottage cheese or, better yet, grated Parmesan or crumbled feta, whatever I happen to have on hand. Anything I can bundle in foil and quickly bake appeals to me, too. Salmon and asparagus with a drizzle of olive oil and whatever herbs are calling to me from our garden look like a present when I turn back their shiny wrapper. Throw in some wine, and what’s to stop a party, even if it’s just your lonesome on a Tuesday?
Another favorite way to sign off from work and signal dinner is by cracking some eggs. Sometimes I fry them and slip them into a sandwich, occasionally with something tangy, typically kimchi, which I try to keep around for snacking, or something bitter, such as stray radicchio or another vegetable with some bite. Other times, I scramble eggs a la Dan Barber, the revered chef who brought us Blue Hill in Manhattan and Blue Hill at Stone Barns Farm in Pocantico Hills, N.Y. Barber’s recipe makes for some of the creamiest and sunniest scrambled eggs I’ve ever encountered, thanks to lemon juice, which is used to finish the dish. Sounds strange; tastes superb.
Come to think of it, chefs inform a lot of my cooking. How could they not? I’m around their work 10 or more meals a week, and on the phone with pros, discussing their craft, more than with my own family. The industry notion of mise en place — everything in its place, ready to go — makes for less labor come mealtime. To make cooking easy and compelling, I chop a whole onion, say, or fresh fruit and stow them in Mason jars in the front of my fridge. I prefer glass to plastic containers. They show off what I have better. They look neater, too. Plus, colorful, precut fruit, ready and waiting, keeps me from snacking on chips and other Kryptonite. If I’m tempted not to cook — no time! — a pre-chopped onion or other vegetable persuades me otherwise, because much of the work is already done.
One of the meals I’ve relied on most at home pairs objects of my great affection: peanut butter and chicken legs. The former is deployed as a zesty, West African-inspired sauce for the latter, a thrifty part of poultry that’s sized just right: Two legs make a respectable portion. You can, and should, marinate the chicken in advance, up to overnight; the next step is slipping it into an oven and asking Alexa to alert you in 45 minutes. Company coming? A garnish isn’t required, but some chopped scallions, scattered on top, takes dinner from sepia to special.
The last time I made it, this glutton for punishment asked his significant other to grade it.
Maybe he felt guilty about his last blast. Or maybe the chicken legs were my best yet.
Can I humble-brag? I got a straight A.
Baked Chicken Drumsticks With Spicy Peanut Sauce
This dish combines two thrifty, popular foods — peanut butter and chicken drumsticks — and takes cues from both West African peanut sauces and a recipe from the website of PB2Foods. Chunky peanut butter gives the dish a welcome crunch, but creamy style works, too. To increase the heat, double the amount of minced ginger. Serve with a lightly dressed green salad.
It’s important for the chicken to fit snugly in the baking dish to keep it moist, so use a 1 1/2-quart dish or an 8-inch-square pan.
Storage Notes: Leftover chicken can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup peanut butter, preferably chunky
- 1/4 cup water
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon dark brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon minced or finely grated garlic
- 1/2 tablespoon minced or finely grated fresh ginger
- 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
- 6 chicken drumsticks (about 1 1/2 pounds total)
- Freshly cracked black pepper
- 1/4 cup chopped scallions, for serving (optional)
- Cooked white rice or egg noodles, for serving
Step 1
Line a 1 1/2-quart baking dish (see headnote) with a piece of aluminum foil or parchment paper large enough to go up the sides, trimming off excess. (You can bake the chicken directly in the pan, but this step makes cleanup considerably easier.)
Step 2
In a medium bowl, whisk together the peanut butter, water, lemon juice, soy sauce, sugar, garlic, ginger, red pepper flakes and salt until the mixture is well combined.
Step 3
Put the drumsticks in a glass or ceramic bowl or resealable container, and cover with the peanut sauce, making sure the marinade thoroughly coats the chicken. Cover the bowl with a large plate, or seal the container, and let the chicken marinate in the refrigerator for at least 3 hours and up to overnight.
Step 4
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 375 degrees.
Step 5
Remove the chicken from the refrigerator and transfer it, along with the marinade, to the prepared baking dish. Season the chicken with the black pepper. Bake, uncovered, for 45 minutes, or until the internal temperature of the meat reaches 165 degrees.
Step 6
Transfer the chicken to a serving plate, spooning the peanut sauce and cooked bits over the drumsticks. Sprinkle with the scallions, if desired.
Step 7
Serve with white rice or egg noodles, either of which benefit from spoonfuls of the remaining peanut sauce.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (2 drumsticks, 2 tablespoons sauce)
Calories: 511; Total Fat: 30 g; Saturated Fat: 7 g; Cholesterol: 184 mg; Sodium: 834 mg; Carbohydrates: 12 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugar: 7 g; Protein: 49 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From Post food critic Tom Sietsema.
Tested by Tom Sietsema and Ann Maloney; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
