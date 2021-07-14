This recipe all comes down to choice. If there’s a particular ingredient that you aren’t very fond of, such as raw red onions or sliced olives — “I don’t see why people wouldn’t like it, but some people don’t like flavor,” Rivera Diaz says — it’s your prerogative to simply omit it. However, if you have not already, I encourage you to give the apples a try. After all, potatoes are just “ground apples” (pommes de terre) according to the French, so perhaps the combination isn’t as strange as you might think. The worst thing that can happen is that you pick around them and end up with a pile on your plate at the end of the meal, like Ramos. On the flip side, maybe you’ll fall in love with the dish as I and so many others have.