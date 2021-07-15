Place the stack of phyllo on a clean surface and keep it covered with a clean, damp kitchen towel or paper towels so it doesn’t dry out. Lay one sheet of phyllo on a large cutting board, wider side facing you, and use a pastry brush to dab/gently brush it with the olive oil, then sprinkle with about 1 teaspoon of the sugar. Top with a second sheet of phyllo, brushing it with oil and sprinkling with sugar, then repeat this process with 2 more sheets of phyllo, so you wind up with a stack of 4 layers. (Don’t worry if the phyllo sheets don’t line up perfectly; just try to get them close enough. If the sheets tear slightly, that’s okay, just proceed.)