Fortunately, Hazan offers instructions for both tradition and convenience. For her food processor pesto: Into a food processor bowl goes basil, extra-virgin olive oil, pine nuts, garlic and a pinch of salt. After less than a minute of processing, the dry ingredients have turned into a verdant, velvety dressing. This is poured into a bowl, so you can fold in the grated cheese and, as is traditional, a touch of softened butter. (Here, we’ve made the butter optional, though if you’ve never made it that way, it is worth a try.)