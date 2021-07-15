In another addition that’s more of a retread, Subway has also brought back its “rotisserie-style” chicken sandwich, though this creation is more a suggestion of a sandwich than a full-developed one. The caramelized pieces of hand-pulled chicken are merely the base protein for a sandwich of your own creation. Tim paired the chicken with Swiss cheese, red onion, spinach, tomato and mayonnaise. It made for a strangely sweet bite, as if one of the ingredients had been infused with sugar. Emily went simple with pepper-jack cheese, red onion and mayo, a combo that didn’t wow but prompted what could pass for a compliment: “It really does taste like chicken, as they say,” she noted.