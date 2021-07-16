As for the unstuffed pasta chips in question, they have a satisfying crunch to them — like a heftier version of the crispy bits on the edges of a tray of lasagna — that I admittedly enjoyed snacking on as I fried batch after batch of pasta. And, of course, it tastes good because it’s fried and (in my case) tossed with finely grated Parmesan cheese, Italian season, garlic powder, salt and pepper, but it was definitely not worth all the dirty dishes it created. I am dreading cleaning up the kitchen after this experiment. Granted, using an air fryer — which I do not own — would have saved some of the hassle, but it would still require boiling the pasta and too many tools to justify the outcome.