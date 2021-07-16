1. Tannins are abundant in the plant world. Tannins are polyphenols found in nearly all plants — in bark, skin, seeds and stems. With antioxidant and antibacterial properties, they are one of nature’s defenses against disease. Early mankind figured out how to soak tannins out of plants and use them to “tan” animal hides and make leather, transforming something that would naturally rot into a strong, durable product. The expression, “I’ll tan your hide!” — used to threaten a thrashing — is a bit of an oddity, as tanning doesn’t involve striking the hide. It does require removing flesh from the hide, though, and that may be what the expression means.