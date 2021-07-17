Curry Chicken With Red Hot Pepper Sauce. While still trying to tank the team to get back at her horrible ex-husband, Rebecca arranges for a skeptical reporter — “Trent Crimm, the Independent” — to spend a day with Ted, assuming he’ll skewer the unsuspecting coach who’s still figuring out the offside rule. Shocker: Crimm instead finds himself charmed by, and rooting for, the earnest American. One of the key moments of this transformation involves Ted eating lots of extremely spicy restaurant food to avoid embarrassing the owners. If Ted ever needs to prove his mettle again, the red hot pepper sauce in this Jamaican curry recipe is *flame emoji.*