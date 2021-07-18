My favorite recipe so far uses one of the biggest mushrooms around — the king trumpet (a.k.a. king oyster) — to stand in for pulled pork. But in this case, you pull the mushrooms, shredding them with a fork, before you cook them, rather than after. Then you toss them in a fairly simple marinade of soy sauce, olive oil, maple syrup and smoked paprika to infuse smoky, sweet, salty and umami flavors, before browning them in a skillet. They turn into an element you’ll want to use in tacos, burritos, sandwiches, salads and grain bowls, making this recipe the answer to questions you didn’t even know you had.