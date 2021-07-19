Lopez no longer patrols the back of the house at Cuba de Ayer, but she has bequeathed the kitchen her recipes, which the cooks follow with military precision, no matter how small the task or large the plate. The fried yuca and tostones, or fried green plantains, are textbook. The former are boiled, then fried, until the exterior is crispy and the interior is as silky as Robuchon mashed potatoes; the latter allow you to revel in even more textures, each soft-crunchy-chewy bite coated in a thin layer of mojo sauce, its garlic right in your face. The appetizer of sauteed shrimp, with or without avocado, finds a way to balance the delicate sweetness of the crustacean with the mushroom-cloud of aromas compressed into its accompanying lemon-garlic sauce.