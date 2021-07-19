Cantaloupe. The melon Americans refer to as cantaloupe is actually a misnomer, though for the sake of clarity and common usage I’ll use it here. Technically, they’re muskmelons, part of a group characterized by the raised ridges, netting or corking on their skin. Some also feature deep grooves running from end to end. The vast majority of cantaloupe are orange-fleshed, though there are green-fleshed varieties, too, including Jenny Lind and Fordhook Gem. “True cantaloupe” are more common in Europe, Goldman says. They often have thicker, smoother skin and, at first blush, some more closely resemble pumpkins. Most true cantaloupe are orange-fleshed, such as the famed French Charentais.

Honeydew. This favorite is one of the sweetest melons around. When harvested at the right time, it’s sublime, but an unripe honeydew is worse than a bad specimen of almost anything else. Honeydews are winter, or casaba, melons, which are less fragrant (hence the group name inodorus) and more storage-friendly than cantaloupe. Generally, honeydew is green-fleshed, though there are orange varieties. If you like honeydew, try expanding to close relatives including Santa Claus, an elongated, wrinkled melon (see the melon cut open in the top right and the smaller, dark green one to right of it, in the photo above); Canary, another elongated and wrinkled melon that tends to pop up at farmers markets (second from left in the bottom row of the photo above); and Crane, a soft-skinned winter melon carefully maintained by one California family since the early 20th century.

Watermelon. These juicy summer classics are a more distant relative to the melons above. Known for bright flesh and sweet flavor, watermelons come in a variety of shapes, sizes and colors. Goldman is fascinated with the rind color patterns. One highlight is the Moon and Stars, whose skin and leaves are speckled with small and large yellow spots. Other than red or pink, watermelon interiors may be white (Cream of Saskatchewan), yellow (Early Moonbeam), orange (Orangelo) or a mix (Colorado Striped Tarahumara). Some may have even been cultivated more for their seeds for culinary or medicinal purposes, such as Killy Edible-Seeded and Arikara. Seedless varieties are, of course, available — and contentious. Count Goldman among the many who favor seeded varieties. Spitting the seeds is “half the fun,” she says.