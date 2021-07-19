During the pandemic, offices operated either with a skeleton crew or with everyone working from home. Now, as more of us are flooding back in (or outright quitting), comes the return of a terrible question: What’s for lunch?

Office lunch is notoriously sad, but there are plenty of ways to add flavor into the rotation. You don’t have to pull out all the stops every day, but a few more options can make all the difference! Think grain bowls, noodle dishes or upgrades on classic sandwiches. If you’re someone who gets hungry by the afternoon, you’ll also need additional snacks; nothing wrong with hitting the vending machine for some chips, but a couple of make-ahead ideas will be a welcome break.

Read on below for lunch and snack ideas to keep you going all day!

Lunch

Smoked Salmon Sandwiches With Quick Pickles. A little smoked salmon on your morning bagel is a treat, so why not extend that to lunch with this simple sandwich?

Cold Tahini Noodles With Vegetables. Designed to be served cold, these noodles are a creamy, veggie-packed, filling midday meal. You can even make a bulk batch and eat it all week long.

Grain Bowls With Sweet Potatoes and Edamame. This gorgeous, veggie-packed grain bowl will cheer you up with bright colors and bold flavors.

Snacks

Hot Mix. This crunchy, spicy mix of nuts and grains is a great way to perk up in that afternoon slump.

Nutty Oat Bars. These bars straddle the chewy-tender vibe of a cookie, with plenty of nuts and whole grains to get you through the rest of the day.

Savory Cereal Snack Mix. So many snack mixes lean sweet, but this one is a savory superstar, with great texture.

