Lunch
Smoked Salmon Sandwiches With Quick Pickles. A little smoked salmon on your morning bagel is a treat, so why not extend that to lunch with this simple sandwich?
Cold Tahini Noodles With Vegetables. Designed to be served cold, these noodles are a creamy, veggie-packed, filling midday meal. You can even make a bulk batch and eat it all week long.
Grain Bowls With Sweet Potatoes and Edamame. This gorgeous, veggie-packed grain bowl will cheer you up with bright colors and bold flavors.
Snacks
Hot Mix. This crunchy, spicy mix of nuts and grains is a great way to perk up in that afternoon slump.
Nutty Oat Bars. These bars straddle the chewy-tender vibe of a cookie, with plenty of nuts and whole grains to get you through the rest of the day.
Savory Cereal Snack Mix. So many snack mixes lean sweet, but this one is a savory superstar, with great texture.
