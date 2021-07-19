Office lunch is notoriously sad, but there are plenty of ways to add flavor into the rotation. You don’t have to pull out all the stops every day, but a few more options can make all the difference! Think grain bowls, noodle dishes or upgrades on classic sandwiches. If you’re someone who gets hungry by the afternoon, you’ll also need additional snacks; nothing wrong with hitting the vending machine for some chips, but a couple of make-ahead ideas will be a welcome break.