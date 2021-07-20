More recipes: Watermelon Lime Sorbet | Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream
Want to save this recipe? Click the bookmark icon below the serving size at the top of this page, then go to My Reading List in your washingtonpost.com user profile.
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup (120 milliliters) extra-virgin olive oil
- 8 ounces (230 grams) bittersweet chopped chocolate or chips (64 percent)
- 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt or table salt, or more to taste
Step 1
In a saucepan over medium heat, warm the olive oil until shimmering but not boiling.
Step 2
In a medium bowl, combine the chocolate with the hot oil and, using a silicone spatula or whisk, stir until smooth. Season with salt, taste, and season with more salt, if desired.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (2 tablespoons), based on 8
Calories: 281; Total Fat: 27 g; Saturated Fat: 10 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 74 mg; Carbohydrates: 13 g; Dietary Fiber: 3 g; Sugar: 7 g; Protein: 2 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From Krista Kern Desjarlais, chef-owner of Bresca and the Honeybee in New Gloucester, Maine.
Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.
More recipes from Voraciously: